Abinader appoints new deputy director of the National Police

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader has appointed Juan Hilario Guzmán Badía as the new Deputy Director General of the National Police. This appointment is part of decree 582-23, which also designates Andrés Modesto Cruz Cruz as the Inspector General of the police and Ramón E. Ramírez Encarnación as the Director of Internal Affairs of the National Police.

Additionally, the same decree includes the promotion of Colonels Esteban Figuereo García and Pedro Ignacio Matos Pérez to the rank of Police Generals. The document also includes the repeal of certain articles from previous decrees.

These appointments and promotions are significant for the leadership and organization of the National Police in the Dominican Republic.