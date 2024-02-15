National Police readies deployment for municipal elections

Santo Domingo.- This Thursday, the National Police conducted the directing and simultaneous deployment of personnel in various locations within the National District and across the country. The purpose of this operation is to ensure preventive services during the upcoming municipal elections scheduled for February 18 of the current year.

The activity, held at the Juan Pablo Duarte Olympic Center, was overseen by General Andrés Cruz Cruz, the Inspector General of the National Police. He was accompanied by Generals Claudio González Moquete and Esteban Figuereo García, central directors of Prevention and Human Resources, respectively.

In addition to the Olympic Center, the police members received guidance at the Juan Pablo Duarte Educational Plaza, the Livestock Fair, the Retirement Committee, and the Parque del Este.

Addressing the agents departing for their designated locations, Inspector General Cruz Cruz emphasized the institution’s commitment to maintaining order before, during, and after the municipal elections. He underscored their responsibility as guarantors of the free exercise of the electoral process on Sunday, February 18.

General Cruz Cruz emphasized that Major General Ramón Antonio Guzmán Peralta, the general director of the National Police, has entrusted them with this responsibility. They are expected to adhere to the prescribed behavior and be prepared to handle any situation that may arise during their service while respecting the fundamental rights of citizens.

Part of the democratic exercise carried out by Dominican citizens, the National Police has been designated to oversee 17 electoral areas. General Cruz Cruz assured the officers that they are not alone and that the institution stands by them wherever they are deployed.

He emphasized the importance of not allowing anyone to misuse the name of the National Police to its detriment. The high command, along with senior and junior officers, attended the event. These officers will be responsible for commanding and supervising the designated areas for the National Police during the municipal elections. The operational areas include the National District, Santo Domingo Norte, Santo Domingo Oeste, Los Alcarrizos, and various provinces across the country.