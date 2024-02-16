TSE collaborates with OAS electoral observation mission

Santo Domingo.- Collaborators from the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE) engaged in a productive session this morning with the Electoral Observation Mission (MOE) of the Organization of American States (OAS) at the TSE headquarters in the Centro de los Héroes, Constanza, Maimón, and Estero Hondo (The Fair).

During the meetings held in the deliberation room of the High Court, representatives from various TSE departments, including the General Secretariat, Electoral Litigation Directorate, Department of Political Parties, and the Center for Research and Training and Electoral Justice, discussed several crucial topics. These included training on political party financing, prevention of money laundering, and the political participation of women in electoral processes, areas where the TSE has provided instruction to organizations, movements, and political parties.

Electoral justice, mechanisms for challenging electoral matters, and the coordination between intervening bodies were also key points of discussion. Relevant rulings issued by the Superior Electoral Court and the Constitutional Court were addressed during the meetings.

The MOE delegation received information about the training received by members of political parties and its positive impact on party organizations. The participants included Rubén Darío Cedeño, the TSE’s general secretary, along with Rosa Elba Cordero, Electoral Litigation director, Karina Espinal, assistant lawyer, Dulce Josefina Victoria Yeb, head of the Department of Political Parties, and María Ramírez from the Center for Research and Training and Electoral Justice.

From the MOE, Elizabeth Valderrama and Marlon Pabón, specialists in women’s political participation and electoral political financing, respectively, along with María Cristina Ayala, an expert in Electoral Organization, participated in the meetings.

These sessions underscore the Superior Electoral Tribunal’s commitment to transparency and efficiency in its efforts to strengthen the democratic institutions of the country. The MOE commissioners are currently in the country to observe the municipal elections scheduled for next Sunday, February 18.