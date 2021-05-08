Dominican Republic will extend 30 days more coverage of tourist health insurance

IT WILL BE THE LAST EXTENSION TO BE APPROVED BECAUSE THE REACTIVATION IS GOING WELL

Informed the Minister of Tourism, David Collado

David Collado, Minister of Tourism, explained that the insurance that the Dominican government provides to tourists who visit the country would be extended for another 30 days (May).

He reported that they understand that after those 30 days, it will no longer be necessary to maintain it because many Dominicans are already vaccinated, as are those in the tourism sector.

“We understand that such spending can be redirected to another investment in our country,” he said.

The official clarified that this would be the last extension to be approved because the reactivation of tourism is going at a good pace.

It is recalled that the insurance is derived from the agreement signed by the Ministry of Tourism ( Mitur ), the Reserve Bank, and Reserve Insurance that seeks to take care of the health, well-being, and safety of tourists and also promote a sustainable recovery sector, as part of the recovery plan for responsible tourism in the face of Covid-19.