Dominican envoy in Canada upbeat on tourism, trade

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican embassy in Canada is upbeat with Canadian tourism and trade when, as of September 7, the restrictions for travelers from that nation to the Caribbean destination are officially lifted.

Dominican ambassador Michelle Cohen, highlighted that since May she has been conducting an intense round of conversations with Canadian airlines and tour operators about the joint effort of the Dominican government and the private sector to guarantee the best levels of biosecurity to the tourists.

She said she joined the efforts to achieve an opening date – on the part of leaders such as Perrin Beatty, president of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce; Bruce Burrows, president of the Chamber of Maritime Commerce; Mike McNaney, president of the National Airline Council of Canada and a score of industry and business associations.