Air Caraïbes increases its flights between Dominican Republic and Paris-Orly by more than 50%.

Air Caraïbes increases its offer by more than 50% between the Dominican Republic and Paris-Orly for the winter season 2023-2024, where it will offer up to 6,000 seats per week from the Caribbean country.

The frequency increase will be from October 23, 2023, offering one daily flight from the DR, and from December 14, 2023 will offer nine weekly flights.

In that sense, and to participate in the tourist promotion of the destination, the company, in partnership with the Dominican Republic Tourist Office, launched a multichannel communication campaign in Île-de-France.

Through the campaign and with its Winter 2023-2024 program, Air Caraïbes is establishing itself as a major player on Punta Cana – Paris and Santo Domingo – Paris flights, according to a release.

October schedule:

Punta Cana <> Paris-Orly 4: 5 direct flights per week.

Santo Domingo <> Paris-Orly 4: 2 flights per week – 1 via Port-au-Prince (Haiti) on Mondays, one via San Salvador (The Bahamas) on Thursdays.

December schedule:

Punta Cana <> Paris-Orly 4: 1 direct daily flight.

Santo Domingo <> Paris-Orly 4: 2 flights per week – 1 via Port-au-Prince (Haiti) on Mondays, one via San Salvador (The Bahamas) on Thursdays.