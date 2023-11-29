Haitian authorities regain control and close the Juana Méndez border gate

Haiti.- Haitian authorities have regained control and re-closed the border gate on the bridge connecting the city of Dajabón with Juana Méndez. This action comes after a large group forcibly opened the gate yesterday, breaking chains and padlocks to transport substantial quantities of goods across the border using trucks and motorcycles.

While the Dominican gates opened at eight in the morning, the situation was different on the Juana Méndez side. Security there was increased with regular police presence, the OUMO intelligence service, and border police (Polifront). Currently, only Juana Méndez citizens returning home are permitted entry through a smaller gate, with a continued ban on commercial activities.

Yesterday’s events saw hundreds of Haitians gathering at the site, demanding the reopening of commerce. Businessmen and members of Cesfront (the Dominican Republic’s specialized border security force) observed the situation from the Dominican side.

The Haitian authorities at this part of the border are standing firm on their demands. These include a reduction in visa prices, opposition to biometric registration, compensation for a market fire, and a decrease in the charge for extended stay, which has recently increased both in duration (from 30 to 90 days) and cost (from 1,500 to 3,500 pesos). Due to these unresolved issues, they remain unwilling to open the Juana Méndez gate for commerce.