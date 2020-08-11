Dominican Gov. doubles down on controversial airport project

Santo Domingo.- Executive Power legal consultant, Flavio Darío Espinal, on Monday said there’s no legal impediment for president Danilo Medina to previously approve the construction and economic exploitation of the Bávaro International Airport.

He said that a historical description was made about the approval of each airport in the country, as well as a legal analysis, before the president made the decision.

Espinal said that on October 31, 2019, the ABRISA Group and the Bávaro International Airport company AIB submitted a request to the Airport Commission, which issued resolution no. 6796, of January 23, 2020.

The resolution “granted its no objection to the development, construction and economic exploitation of the Bávaro International Airport project, whose investment and total cost will be the exclusive responsibility of the aforementioned private entities.”