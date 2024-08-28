Oropouche virus alert issued
Image: N digital
Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Health issued an epidemiological alert after detecting the presence of the Oropouche virus in stored samples, although there are currently no active cases in the country. The virus, which can cause symptoms such as sudden fever, headache, joint stiffness, and in severe cases, double vision and persistent vomiting, was found in tests conducted at the Dr. Defillo National Reference Laboratory. The Ministry did not disclose the exact number of positive samples.
Oropouche is transmitted through the bite of insects like the “jején” and the Culex mosquito, both of which are present in the Dominican Republic. In response, health authorities have ramped up surveillance and are urging the public to take preventive measures, including the use of mosquito nets, eliminating mosquito breeding sites, and removing stagnant water.
Health Minister Víctor Atallah emphasized the importance of following Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) guidelines and educating the population on prevention, especially targeting vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, children, and immunocompromised individuals. At the regional level, over 8,000 cases have been reported this year in countries like Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, and Peru, with two deaths attributed to the virus.