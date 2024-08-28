Oropouche virus alert issued

Oropouche is transmitted through the bite of insects like the “jején” and the Culex mosquito, both of which are present in the Dominican Republic. In response, health authorities have ramped up surveillance and are urging the public to take preventive measures, including the use of mosquito nets, eliminating mosquito breeding sites, and removing stagnant water.

Health Minister Víctor Atallah emphasized the importance of following Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) guidelines and educating the population on prevention, especially targeting vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, children, and immunocompromised individuals. At the regional level, over 8,000 cases have been reported this year in countries like Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, and Peru, with two deaths attributed to the virus.