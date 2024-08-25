Puerto Plata hoteliers rejoice at Punta Bergantin’s startup

Puerto Plata – Businessmen and hotel sector leaders in Puerto Plata highlighted the importance of the Punta Bergantín tourism project for relaunching the destination on the country’s northern coast. They celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for the first six hotels the project will house.

Mileyka Brugal, president of the Chamber of Commerce and Production of Puerto Plata, highlighted the potential in the area where last Wednesday, the president of the Republic, Luis Abinader, gave the first kick for the construction of the Hyatt Zilara hotel.

“We have been asking for years that these lands be exploited for the benefit of tourism,” she said.

Likewise, the business leader maintains that the Bride of the Atlantic has needed to renovate the hotel infrastructure for some time.

César José de los Santos, president of the Playa Dorada Hotel Association, added to Brugal’s approach that the world’s most important tourist destinations permanently renew their hotel infrastructures.

“Punta Bergantín will also have an impact on the facilities of other resorts in Puerto Plata that are being renovated,” he said.

In addition, the businessman expressed the need to start the Amber Highway, which will connect Puerto Plata with Santiago and the rest of the provinces of the northern region.

According to Diario Libre, he considered that “the route will increase the number of visitors arriving through the Cibao airport, and for the Bergantín project itself, this work is vital.”