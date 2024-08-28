HOMS successfully completes awake brain surgery

Santiago, DR.- The Metropolitan Hospital of Santiago (HOMS) recently performed its first awake brain tumor surgery, demonstrating that Dominican neurological medicine is on par with that of developed countries. This specialized technique underscores HOMS’ dedication to delivering advanced medical solutions focused on patient safety and well-being.

The procedure was led by neurosurgeon Dr. Francisco Matos Ureña, who emphasized the benefits of this approach, including minimal bone removal and reduced risk of damage to surrounding brain tissue, thereby preserving the patient’s quality of life. Prior to the surgery, the 36-year-old patient, who had a tumor in a critical brain area affecting speech, comprehension, and movement, underwent thorough psychological, neuropsychological, and neurophysiological evaluations.

Awake brain surgery is often used for treating certain neurological conditions, such as tumors or epilepsy, especially when the tumor is located near areas critical to speech and motor functions. Keeping the patient conscious allows the surgical team to monitor cognitive functions in real time, reducing the risk of impairing essential abilities. This milestone procedure represents a significant advancement in neurosurgery at HOMS, offering a safer alternative to traditional methods that carry a higher risk of motor function loss.