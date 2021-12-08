Dominican Republic court blocks major airport project

Santo Domingo.- The Superior Administrative Court on Wed. revoked resolution 007/2020 that authorized the construction of the Bávaro International Airport (east), after hearing the appeal filed by the promotor Corporación Aeroportuaria del Este S.A.S. against the Ministry of Public Works.

The court ruled that one of the essential points of the motion is that the public institution “violated due administrative process” as well as “the guiding principles” that govern the exercise of state administration.

Therefore, “after studying the arguments of the parties and verifying the evidence deposited,” the court indicated that the Airport Commission should have notified the defense brief presented by the companies Abrisa Group and Bávaro International Airport, SAS. responsible for the promotion and total investment of the work.