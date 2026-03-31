Dominican Health Ministry distributes 25,000 first aid kits for Easter 2026

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Health has launched a nationwide plan to strengthen emergency response during the Easter holiday as part of Operation SS 2026, focusing on prevention, rapid care, and health surveillance. The initiative includes the distribution of 25,000 first aid kits through Provincial and Area Health Directorates, prioritizing high-traffic zones such as city exits, toll booths, and vulnerable areas.

The measures aim to reduce traffic accidents, alcohol-related incidents, and food poisoning cases, while ensuring timely medical assistance at strategic points across the country. Health Minister Víctor Atallah stressed that while these kits can be vital in emergencies, prevention remains the most effective way to save lives. Authorities have also reinforced the response capacity for poisonings by supplying essential medications to key health facilities nationwide.

The program is supported by multiple institutions, including Promese/CAL, the Dominican Red Cross, and Civil Defense, and includes enhanced epidemiological surveillance—particularly for diarrheal and foodborne diseases. In addition, Health Situation Rooms have been activated nationwide for real-time monitoring and coordination under the “Awareness for Life Holy Week 2026” operation led by the COE. Officials urge the public to act responsibly, maintain hygiene, ensure safe food handling, avoid unsealed alcohol, and seek medical attention when necessary.