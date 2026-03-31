Dominican Republic nominated to lead 79th World Health Assembly

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has been unanimously nominated by countries of the Americas to preside over the 79th World Health Assembly, scheduled for May 18–23, 2026, in Geneva, Switzerland. The appointment follows the rotational system of the World Health Organization, under which the Americas region—represented by the Pan American Health Organization—holds the presidency in 2026.

The nomination received full backing during a meeting of regional delegations in October 2025, with the formal designation to be confirmed at the assembly’s opening session. Dominican authorities were notified through an official letter addressed to President Luis Abinader, assuring institutional support for the role.

This marks the first time the Dominican Republic will lead the WHO’s top decision-making body, representing significant international recognition of its role in global health. The assembly will gather representatives from 194 member states to address key health challenges and set future policy priorities.