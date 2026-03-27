Dominican Republic reports sharp drop in maternal and infant mortality

Santo Domingo.- The National Health Service (SNS) reported a significant drop in maternal, infant, and neonatal mortality in the public health network during the first quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, attributing the improvement to strengthened hospital care and prevention strategies.

In the first three months of the year, 17 maternal deaths, 311 infant deaths, and 279 neonatal deaths were recorded—representing notable reductions of 57.5%, 21%, and 18%, respectively. The decline aligns with data from the Ministry of Public Health, which has also observed a downward trend in early 2026.

Health authorities credit the progress to measures such as continuous monitoring of cases, early detection of high-risk pregnancies, strengthened prenatal care, and ongoing training for medical staff in obstetric and neonatal emergencies. Additional actions include improved postpartum care, distribution of essential medical supplies, and enhanced follow-up for critically ill patients.

Efforts to reduce infant and neonatal mortality have also focused on upgrading neonatal intensive care units, improving protocols, ensuring the availability of key treatments, and reinforcing infection control and safe newborn transfer systems.

The SNS highlighted that coordinated work across healthcare facilities and continuous evaluation of mortality causes have been key to sustaining these improvements and advancing maternal and child health outcomes nationwide.