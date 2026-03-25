Government bans mass parties and alcohol sales for Holy Week 2026

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of the Interior and Police has announced strict measures for Holy Week 2026, including a ban on mass parties at beaches, rivers, and resorts, as well as a nationwide prohibition on alcohol sales during Good Friday.

According to Resolution MIP-RR-0001-2026, issued in Santo Domingo, all large public and private gatherings are prohibited in coastal and recreational areas from March 29 to April 5, 2026. The regulation also bans the installation of stages, tents, and other temporary structures in these locations to prevent overcrowding and ensure public safety during one of the busiest travel periods in the country.

In addition, authorities confirmed a 24-hour nationwide ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages on Good Friday (April 3). Regular alcohol sales hours will resume afterward, in line with existing regulations issued jointly with the Ministry of Tourism.

Enforcement will be carried out by the National Police and the Directorate of Control of Alcohol Sales (COBA), which will conduct monitoring and control operations across the country. Officials emphasized that these measures are designed to enhance security, prevent incidents, and promote safe and peaceful coexistence during Holy Week 2026 in the Dominican Republic.