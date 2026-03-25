DNCD seizes 150 cocaine packages at Punta Cana Airport

Punta Cana.- The National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) seized 153.7 kilograms of cocaine at Punta Cana International Airport after the drugs arrived on a flight from Medellín.

Authorities detected suspicious images in several suitcases during routine inspections using X-ray scanners. With support from military personnel and canine units, agents carried out a search and found 150 packages of cocaine hidden inside four pieces of luggage, wrapped in plastic and adhesive tape.

Investigations are ongoing to verify the authenticity of the baggage tags and determine their link to the contaminated suitcases that entered the country from Colombia.