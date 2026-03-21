The flu takes over, and one outbreak displaces another.

In the Dominican Republic, respiratory infections have become the leading cause of health complications. These infections have even surpassed dengue fever and other illnesses. This is according to Dr. Clemente Terrero, a pediatric infectious disease specialist and former director of the Robert Reid Cabral Hospital. The healthcare professional states that respiratory infections are the primary cause of hospital admissions and outpatient visits. They are also responsible for deaths among infants and the elderly.

Terrero asserts that respiratory infection outbreaks are occurring every year and are becoming increasingly prolonged. Sometimes several viruses are involved simultaneously. He insists that the COVID-19 pandemic had a lot to do with the circulation and behavior of these viruses.

The pandemic changed the pattern of behavior. There has been an increase in admissions to clinics and hospitals, primarily children with viral and bacterial respiratory infections, according to the infectious disease specialist. Influenza A and B viruses, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19 are circulating in the country. These viruses behave in epidemic patterns and affect both children and adults, Terrero emphasizes.

The most common symptoms are fever, cough, runny nose, and many patients experience difficulty breathing. Most are under two years old. A young child is almost always admitted due to respiratory distress, dehydration, and loss of appetite.

It is necessary to ensure that those affected stay hydrated and fed. Wheezing crises, nasal congestion, and pneumonia, which can become complicated, often require hospitalization.

Flu all year round

Children are exposed to viruses year-round due to frequent contact in schools and daycare centers. This is an important contact that builds their immunity and prepares them for life. They come into respiratory contact, infecting each other. Children can get the flu up to six times a year, and possibly more, she emphasizes. This contact has a fundamental impact because it provides them with natural immunity, she asserts.

About dengue

Regarding the low incidence of dengue in the country, the former director of the Robert Reid Cabral Hospital said there are no cases of dengue.

In 30 years of experience, I’ve never seen such a low incidence. In 2023, there were 11 million cases of dengue; the country reached a point where almost the entire population was dengue-free. This causes the virus to stop circulating because it can’t find susceptible individuals. The virus is limited because it can’t find anyone to infect. Epidemics disappear when the majority of susceptible people are infected; this isn’t due to official actions.