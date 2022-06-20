Origin by Ocean starts exporting sargassum from the Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, DR.- The Finnish algae refining company, Origin by Ocean began its operations in the country with its first export of sargassum from Punta Cana to its bioprocessing plant in Finland. Thus, converting it into raw material for the industry. Cosmetics and the food industry.

The company, in collaboration with strategic partners such asSOS Carbón, Grupo Punta Cana, and Nodo Logistics, seek an ecologically sustainable solution to the sargassum problem in the Dominican Republic.

The operations began in a first phase where 100 trucks full of sargassum will be sent to Finland, and then a second phase where a bioprocessing plant will be installed in the country.

Origin by Ocean seeks to stimulate entrepreneurship in the country, to support and work hand in hand with companies that are dedicated to the collection of sargassum and committed to the environment and the preservation of the oceans.

Marcos Díaz, representative of Origin by Oceans in the DR, highlighted that the company seeks to grow hand in hand with its strategic partners to solve the sargassum problem. ” We intend to create an economic dynamic and more job creation along the coasts of the Dominican Republic,” I have stressed.

” What better place to do this than in the facilities of Grupo Punta Cana, which has been a strategic ally, together with SOS Carbón and Nodo Logistics, who have allowed this memorable day that will mark a before and after to the solution of the sargassum problem in our country,” Diaz added.

Origin by Ocean algae scientist Laura Cappelatti explained that the purpose is to remove a type of algae that invades the oceans due to global warming and the amount of biological waste that increases in the sea. Sargassum affects the strainers and reduces oxygen for other marine species.

On behalf of Fundación Grupo Punta Cana, Jake Keel, vice president, said, “for us, it is an honor to be part of the alliance that is trying to value sargassum and transform them into new products. Looking for a solution that supports coastal communities, the tourism industry and the Caribbean region.”