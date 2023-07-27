A man and his child in critical condition after explosion in Punta Cana apartment

Punta Cana.- A tragic explosion occurred in an apartment in Punta Cana, La Altagracia province, resulting in critical injuries to a man, his underage son, and potentially his wife. The couple had recently acquired the apartment and were planning to leave for Orlando, Florida, United States. According to the father’s explanation to his relatives, it appears that a gas leak caused the explosion. The child suffered burns covering 70% of his body, while the father, named Luis Andrés, suffered burns covering 90% of his body.

The minor was transferred to the Dr. Arturo Grullón Regional University Children’s Hospital in Santiago province, where one of the two pediatric burn units in the country is located. Meanwhile, the parents were scheduled to be transferred to Dr. Ney Arias Lora Trauma Hospital in Santo Domingo Norte.

The situation is critical, and the family is in need of prayers and support during this difficult time. The authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion to understand what led to this tragic incident.