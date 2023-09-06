Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic exhibition September 6 to 8, 2023 in Punta Cana

Punta Cana.- The XXXV Commercial Exhibition of the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (ASONAHORES 2023) is scheduled to take place from Tuesday, September 6, to Thursday, September 8, at the facilities of Blue Mall Punta Cana. This event serves as a platform for supplier companies, both national and international, to showcase their products and services to industry professionals, including general managers, purchasing managers, and food and beverage managers in the hotel sector.

In the last edition of the exhibition, more than 190 companies participated, occupying 410 stands and offering a wide range of products and services that promote commercial exchange in the tourism sector. The trade show is recognized as the largest indoor fair of its kind in the Dominican Republic.

Aside from the exhibition area spanning 4,000 square kilometers across different halls, the event also features a program of talks and workshops, making it a comprehensive gathering for industry professionals and stakeholders.