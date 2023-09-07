Hoteliers from the East zone request the State to regulate the Airbnb in Verón Punta Cana

Punta Cana.- “I am not overly concerned about the rapid growth of Airbnb,” stated prominent businessman Frank Rainieri. “What concerns me is the lack of regulation. All legitimate business activities should have the right to operate, but they must also be regulated to align with the needs of the local area and the country.”

Rainieri emphasized that Airbnb should not become an unfair competition for hotels. He pointed out that it’s problematic when any residential property, without proper regulation, hosts Airbnb guests who may create noise or engage in inappropriate behavior, which he noted is a common issue in the area.

He stressed that it’s not acceptable for a three-bedroom house to accommodate 12 people through Airbnb. Rainieri insisted that Airbnb should be regulated in the same way it is in major cities worldwide. He emphasized that regulation is necessary because Airbnb enjoys the privileges of the hotel industry and, as such, should have the same commitments and obligations.

When asked about the safety of Airbnb properties in the area, he expressed concerns about people renting properties that might not be in the best conditions, potentially leading to a tragedy that could affect the entire country.

“I am advocating for regulation and order: how, where, when, and what obligations are associated with this type of legitimate business,” Rainieri added.

Ernesto Veloz, president of the Association of Eastern Hotels (Asoleste), also weighed in on the issue. He clarified that their primary concern is for the government to establish fair rules for Airbnb to ensure fair competition.

“We are not against Airbnb, but we are against the fact that they operate without paying taxes, while we pay all our taxes,” Veloz stated. He revealed that there are thousands of unregulated Airbnb rooms in the area, making it difficult to track their numbers accurately.

These statements were made during the opening ceremony of the 35th Commercial Exhibition of the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores) in Punta Cana.