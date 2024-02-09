Manny Cruz takes the stage at BlueMall Punta Cana

Punta Cana.- On Saturday, May 25, 2024, prepare for an extraordinary musical night with the young merengue sensation, Manny Cruz, at the BlueMall Punta Cana Amphitheater.

Produced by BP Events by SJT, this event guarantees an unforgettable and thrilling experience for families in the Eastern tourist hub, seamlessly blending Manny Cruz’s vibrant performance with the scenic allure of Punta Cana.

Sebastián Torres, the General Producer, shared the excitement, envisioning a Mother’s Day weekend where families can enjoy the beach and indulge in this top-tier show. The event marks the first of its kind in the eastern area, bringing Manny Cruz’s sold-out Palacio de los Deportes performance to a new audience.

Tickets are available online and at physical locations through UEPATickets, CCN, Supermercados Nacional, and Jumbo. Join us on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the BlueMall Puntacana Amphitheater at 9:00 p.m. for a night open to all ages.

For additional information, reach out to Sebastián Torres, General Producer, and President of BP Events by SJT, at +1 809 769 8299.