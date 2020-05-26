Starbucks opens its first cafe in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The famous chain of coffee shops Starbucks has opened its first store in the Dominican Republic. The inauguration took place this Monday in the Downtown Center shopping center.

“I am very excited to start this new adventure in the Dominican Republic. I invite you to please welcome our partners to the Starbucks family,” Ricardo Rico, vice president and general manager of the store, wrote on the store’s Instagram account. Starbucks for Latin America and the Caribbean.