Dominican capital gets the country’s 1st electric coach

Santo Domingo.- The National District Mayor’s Office, the Santo Domingo Tourism Cluster and the Inter-American Development Bank (BID), through its Innovation laboratory (BID LAB), on Wed. unveiled Dominican Republic’s first modified electric hansom cab.

The coach’s range on each charge is currently 50 kilometers and runs at 20 kilometers per hour.

Tourism Cluster president Mónica Infante highlighted that the initiative by Tourism minister David Collado aims to ensure the care of the horses and maintain the jobs of the coach drivers.

Mayor Carolina Mejía said they’ll have 11 carriages, but will modify more and take them to other tourist towns.