Alt-rock band Still Eighteen releases new single & live performance

Santo Domingo.- The Canadian alt-rock band Still Eighteen has just released their new single & live performance of, “Just Hang On” – a song about hard times and the hope that carries us through them. Everyone has struggled in a myriad of ways during this pandemic; “Just Hang On” is a testament to the strength in all of us.

Joey (lead singer, songwriter & guitarist) and Samantha (bass player, co-lead singer & songwriter) wrote “Just Hang On” while on location for six weeks in the Dominican Republic acting in the upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding, starring Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, and Cheech Marin. It was a truly unforgettable experience for the two of them. They’re also very grateful that such a meaningful song was inspired during that time and they are excited to share it with the world!

Still Eighteen will be rockin’ it out in Santo Domingo again before they embark on their “Keep Rockin'” European tour in late December!

Dominican Today will keep you informed of upcoming dates.