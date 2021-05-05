Dominican Gov. buys 2M more anti-COVID vaccines from China

Santo Domingo.- On Tuesday Vice President, Raquel Peña, announced the acquisition of 2 million anti-COVID vaccines from China, which brought the total doses contracted by the country to 24,437,525.

The highest number of vaccines were agreed with the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca, with which the Government agreed to acquire 10 million doses that the company developed with the University of Oxford.

Similarly, there are the 7,999,875 inoculations stipulated in the contract signed with the producers of the vaccine “Comirnaty,” Pfizer and BioNTech.

These two were joined by the agreement with the Global Equitable Access Fund to Vaccines against COVID-19 (COVAX), promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and administered by the Gavi vaccine alliance, for the delivery of 2,169,600 doses.