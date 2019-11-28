The public can now access info on all economic variables

Santo Domingo.- The Economy Ministry on Wed. said it made the Big Data available to the public, a system that allows accessing information on all economic variables of interest through its cellular devices.

Economy minister Juan Ariel Jiménez said that with this technology, the interested party will be able to know the economic, tax, prices, poverty and other variables.

“We also have available today the Web Chat with which through a WhatsApp message you can find out the prices of the dollar, gold, the euro, how many establishments are in a given province and get the immediate response,” the official said.

The data were released Wed. night at a ceremony in which Jiménez also showed how to use Big Data for public policy analysis and the design of evidence-based public policies.