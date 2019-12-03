Biggest auto fair offers a 6.50% rate, electric vehicles

Santo Domingo.- The Banco Popular Dominicano announced its 24th annual Autoferia Popular auto fair, from December 5 to 8, “with the most competitive financing plans in the market for the purchase of new vehicles and the possibility of financing up to 90%.”

The financial institution will offer fixed rates of 6.50% at 6 months; 7.50% at one year; 8.50% at three years and 9.50% at five years.

In addition, as part of its commitment to the environment and sustainable mobility, Banco Popular will finance hybrid and electric vehicles with a fixed rate of 6.90% for two years.