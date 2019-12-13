Political instability, lack of confidence await Dominicans in 2020

Santo Domingo.-Dominican Republic will have a positive year 2020 in economic terms, because it will be immersed in electoral processes, and will be the scene of political instability as a result of the division of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) and the lack of confidence of the population in the political parties, said the prominent economist Bernardo Vega on Thur.

Participating in the latest Intec Dialogue for Action (DIA) on the topic “Dominican Republic: balance and political, economic and social perspectives for 2020,” the expert warned however that the Dominican State is corrupt, “clientelist” and of welfare.

Vega, in charge of analyzing the economic aspects, stressed that the growth of the economy in 2018 was lower than in previous years, between 4 and 5%, “which implies that the impact on employment was not so positive.”