General Electric to advise Gov. on Punta Catalina Power Plant

Santo Domingo.- Dominican State Electric Utility (CDEEE) hired the services of the US-based General Electric (GE) for multi-year maintenance and operation advice of the Punta Catalina Power Plant (CTPC) for a period of nine years.

The contracting was carried out through an exclusive procedure by Sole Provider, in accordance with Law 340-06 on Purchases and Contracts for Goods, Services, Works and Concessions.

In a statement the utility said General Electric “will offer technical maintenance and optimization services for the two generating units of Punta Catalina, as well as operation advice, engineering support, repair services, parts and minor and major inspections of turbogenerators and auxiliary equipment, and It will supply the solutions of the digital industrial software for the optimization of the operation of these equipment.”