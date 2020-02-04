Dominican Republic tourism income sets a record US$7.7B

Santo Domingo.- Income from Dominican Republic’s tourism activity was more than US$50.6 billion between 2012 and 2019, while last year was the highest at an estimated US$7.7 billion

The figures are in the latest edition of the Tourism Ministry’s Tourism Barometer, which indicates that the country had revenues of US$4.7 billion in 2012 and 2019 is estimated at US$7.7 billion, a 64.3% jump.

In 2018, revenue from tourism activity topped US$7.5 billion, and in 2019 rose to US$7.7 billion, US$128.9 million more than in 2018, an increase of 1.70%.