Bernstein tours major avocado plantations

Santo Domingo.- US ambassador, Robin Bernstein, on Tues. toured the plantations of the country’s main avocado producer, the Macapi agroforestry project, in Los Calimetes, western Elías Piña province.

The Dominican Republic is a major exporter of avocados and pulp to the United States. Macapi exports more than 500 containers per year.

Berstein, accompanied by US Embassy agricultural and marketing attaches Lisa Ahramjian and Elizabeth Autry, spoke with the owners, technicians and workers. The project has a production area of more than 1,500 hectares.

She also visited a school in which 274 children of the workers attend, run by the congregation of the Daughters of Jesus, known as Jesuitinas.