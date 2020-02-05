Pact aims to genetically improve high productivity cattle

San Pedro, Dominican Republic.- The Ministry of Agriculture and the State Sugar Council (CEA) work on the genetic improvement of high productivity cattle, grass for feed, and the cultivation of exportable products on CEA land.

Agriculture minister Osmar Benítez said the agreement will expand bovine production, with the financing of up to 3,000 embryos through the Agricultural Bank to each farmer who requests it, recover land for the planting of optimal quality pastures, genetic fertilization with in vitro technology and embryo transfer, and the cultivation of export products

“We will also cultivate 820 hectares of grass and fodder and in the next few days the planting of pineapple, banana, avocado, mango, soursop, bananas, cherry, pitahaya, passion fruit, coconut, cocoa, coffee, pigeon peas, tropical flowers, among other products with export capacity will begin, with a view to supply the demand for food for local consumption and foreign markets.”

The interagency agreement signed by Benitez and CEA director, Luis Miguel Piccirillo, on January 22, 2020, paves the way to deliver genetically improved embryos to the Animal Biotechnology and Reproduction Laboratory of CEAGANA in San Pedro (east).