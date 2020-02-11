Dominican electricity market must end improvisation

Santo Domingo.- Energy and Mines Minister Antonio Isa Conde on Tue. urged the Dominican Republic’s electricity market “to end the era of improvisation and concentrate on achieving an increasingly technical, planned, monitored and measured sector.”

The official spoke in the discussion “Planning of the electrical system in a renewable future” organized by the power companies (ADIE) and the Wärtsilä company, with exhibitions and panels of officials and executives.

All the players in the country’s electricity market “must place the planning chip to take advantage of the new technologies in energy generation, transport and distribution,” Isa said in a statement.

“But above all, for the successful integration of renewable energies into the interconnected electricity system, a fact that impacts favorably from the economic point of view with lower costs and better prices and from the environmental point of view the reduction of pollutant emissions to the atmosphere and alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”