Dominican Republic prices climb 0.33% in Jan., paced by food

Santo Domingo.- The Central Bank on Mon. said that consumer prices climbed 0.33% in January compared to December, paced by the foods group.

“Regarding annual or annualized inflation, measured from January 2019 to January 2020, it was 4.17%, around the central point of the target range established in the Monetary Program of 4.0% (± 1.0%).”

The results of the general CPI show that the Food and non-alcoholic beverages group had the highest incidence in inflation in January 2020 were varying 0.59%, the Central Bank said in a statement.