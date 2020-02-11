Work on US$151M multi-terminal at snail’s pace

Santo Domingo.- Almost two years after president Danilo Medina broke ground to build the Multimodal Cibao Station, this work still in the stage of landfills and earthworks.

The future interurban bus terminal for the North region will link with Line 2 of the Santo Domingo Cable Car and with the Metro.

The project that includes Line 2 of the Santo Domingo Oeste Cable Car will have six stations, with s feeder line from Manoguayabo and the Extension 27 de Febrero avenues, where the fourth station will be built.

Another terminal will be located on the Duarte highway at the Metro station.

The project will cost at estimated at RD$8.0 billion (US$151.0 million).