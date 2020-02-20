Group to build a US$200M avionics support center in the SW

Santo Domingo.- At a cost of around US$200 million in the next 10 years, the president of FTS Holdings Group on Thur. announced groundbreaking for an avionics maintenance center at María Montez International Airport, in Barahona (southwest).

Hahly Pichardo said the center will provide support and regular maintenance for Boeing commercial airplanes in the region.

Speaking in the National Palace, Pichardo said he project will create as many as 2,000 jobs and income as much as US$100 million for the country and the south region during the first 10 years. “The project includes the recruitment of other companies that could come to settle in Barahona.”