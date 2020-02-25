Dominican refinery starts exporting low sulfur fuel oil

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Petroleum Refinery PDV on Mon. dispatched the first shipment of low sulfur fuel oil, which starts the export process of that hydrocarbon.

“This represents a new business opportunity that arises when the recent resolution of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which imposes on the maritime industry to use fuels with lower sulfur content,” said Félix Jiménez, CEO of Refidomsa PDV, jointly by Dominican Republic and Venezuela.

He added that the program is expected to export more than 100,000 barrels of fuel oil per month. Refidomsa PDV produces 6,000 barrels of fuel oil daily.