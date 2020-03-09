Hotel linked to infections doesn’t plan to close ‘for now’

Santo Domingo.- The hotel chain Viva Wyndham Resorts doesn’t plan, for now, to close its facilities, after the two positive cases of tourists were announced with COVID-19.

Marketing and Public Relations director, Érika Sordo, reiterated that there is no closure plan, so it continues to operate normally.

“Our plan is to continue operating normally as we have been doing, following the protocols that have been established internationally and by the Ministry of Public Health,” she said.

Sordo noted that as of Sat., the occupancy rate at the hotel is 60% due to cancelled flights as the result of the disease. “From the start we have opened the doors to the authorities of the Ministry of Public Health to take the appropriate measures.”