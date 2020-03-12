Dominican labor contributes US$1.7B to Puerto Rico’s economy

San Juan, Puerto Rico.- The Dominican work force contributes US$1.7 billion to Puerto Rico’s economy according to a study by the local consulting firm Estudios Técnicos.

“This is a fundamental contribution in moments of the economic crisis that the island is experiencing. We are contributing to the creation of capital, to the labor force that is actively working and to the creation of jobs,” said Dominicans Abroad Institute INDEX-PR director Adalberto Bejarán.

This information was aired at the “Footprints and Contributions of Dominicans in Puerto Rico Symposium,” hosted by INDEX, with the support of the Universidad Sagrado Corazón.