Santiago business sector asks Medina to ease impact from virus

Santiago.- The Santiago business sector on Tue. proposed to president Danilo Medina a series of measures aimed at mitigating the economic impact from the coronavirus.

The request is in a document signed by Fernando Capellán, APEDI president; Juan B. Ventura, president AIREM; Miguel Lama, president of the Santiago Free Zone Corporation; Sandy Filpo, ACIS President; Juan Carlos Hernández, president of the Santiago Chamber of Commerce and Luis José Bonilla, president of AEZFS.

“The health of the population is a priority and that it is also important to preserve the health of the national productive apparatus, ensuring that when the crisis passes it will be in conditions to continue generating the jobs and wealth essential to sustain the growth and development of the nation,” the business leaders warn.