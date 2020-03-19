AES Dominicana among companies with the most focus on Social Responsibility in DR

Santo Domingo.- AES Dominicana is among the ten companies in the Dominican Republic with the most focus on social responsibility, according to Forbes magazine, which takes into account corporate brands from seven Latin American countries.

The publication entitled “In favor of the community: corporate social responsibility” identifies, in addition to AES Dominicana, CCN, Barrick Pueblo Viejo, Propagas, Puntacana, Cervecería Nacional Dominicana, Helados Bon, Ágora Mall, Banco Popular and Nestlé, as companies with more visible socially responsible practices.

The firms selected in the ranking are based in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, the Dominican Republic and El Salvador. In the case of the latter country, AES El Salvador is considered number one of the 10 companies with the most focus on social responsibility.

Through the AES Foundation, the company AES Dominicana makes social contributions in the areas of culture, education, sports and health, promoting corporate values ​​and the voluntary collaboration of the staff of the different companies in the group: AES Andrés, Dominican Power Partner and the Electricity Generating Company ITABO, SA.

“At AES Dominicana we strive to be profitable, efficient and constantly raise the value of our intangibles and social responsibility with measurable results as part of this approach,” said Edwin De los Santos, president of the company, commenting on the publication.