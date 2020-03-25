Thousands of tourists return home from Dominican airports

Santo Domingo.- Thousands of tourists have begun to return to their countries of origin from airports in the Dominican Republic.

More than 70,000 foreign visitors have left from Punta Cana International Airport just in the last six days.

After the coronavirus outbreak, countries began to close their borders to prevent the spread and infection, a situation which has stranded thousands of tourists in various destinations.

“It’s a constant effort by many parties,” said National Hotels and Tourism Association (Asonahores) president Paola Rainieri.

Still stranded in the Dominican Republic figure Argentines, Peruvians, Spaniards, among other foreign visitors, Asonahores vice president Andrés Marranzini told Listin Diario.