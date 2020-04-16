Central Bank says it has US$622M for the exchange market

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic Central Bank today said the exchange market will have about 622 million dollars available, which “should maintain the stability of the exchange rate.”

“It is being made available to financial entities to channel US$622 million, in addition to the injections in the exchange market that the Central Bank has made through the electronic currency platform,” central banker Héctor Valdez Albizu, said Thursday.

He added that the Central Banka has placed US$1.5 billion in the exchange market so far this year, through the electronic currency platform, and that some 263 million dollars of that amount went to the refinery, Refidomsa.