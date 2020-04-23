Dominican exporters ask Senate to pass ambitious free trade pact

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Exporters Association (Adoexpo) president, Luis Concepción on Wed. asked the Senate to ratify the free trade agreement between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and the members of the Caribbean Forum of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (Cariforum), before 31 December, the date that the benefits granted by that nation under the agreement of the Dominican Republic and the European Union will be repealed.

He said the action by the Upper House “will be of vital importance on Thursday because it would prevent a legal gap and a negative impact on bilateral trade with the United Kingdom, which is the ninth destination of Dominican exports, with an amount of about $93.4 billion dollars in 2019.”

“it is essential to guarantee that our exporters insert their products in that market for the restoration of the sector and the economy in general after the coronavirus pandemic crisis.”