Dominican Republic 1Q exports jump 5.7% to US$2.5B

Santo Domingo.- The Customs Directorate on Tue. said Dominican Republic’s exports for the first quarter reached US$2.5 billion, presenting a 5.71% jump compared to 2019.

Through the Trade Review of the Dominican Republic (January-March), Customs also said that 43.03% of exports were raw materials, 35.84% consumer goods, while the remaining 21.13% were financial capital.

As to consumer goods, the document indicates that during the first quarter of 2019 they were placed at US$986.76 million compared to US$905.23 million in 2020, a decline of -8.26%.