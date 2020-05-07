Most taxpayers won’t have to pay the Advance Income Tax

Santo Domingo.- Internal Taxes (DGII) on Thur. announced that it maintains the exemption from the payment of the Advance Income Tax (ISR) for most taxpayers, corresponding to May, whose due date is next May 15, 2020.

In a statement the DGII indicated that the measure will be applied automatically, so that taxpayers will not have to make particular requests for their application.

In its announcement, the agency noted that major national taxpayers that continue to operate are subject to the payment of the Advance Income Tax.