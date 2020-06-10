British technology protects health with antibacterial additive in plastics

Press Release

Santo Domingo.- The President of the Roundtable of Commonwealth Countries in the Dominican Republic, Fernando González Nicolás, on Tuesday highlighted the benefits for health protection with the use of D2P, a British technology additive that makes antibacterial plastic and packaging products.

González Nicolás explained that applying this chemical component in the manufacture of plastic articles, eliminates bacteria and viruses that reach the surface of these materials throughout their lifespan.

“This technology is applied in supermarket and garbage bags, also where bread, meat and other foods are packaged to increase their conservation time. In addition, in the water tanks, pipes and in most of the flexible containers that are used in the areas of transportation, the office and the home,” he said.

He added that antibacterial additives are produced in Great Britain by Symphony Environmental, a world leader in the manufacture of additives to biodegrade plastics with a presence in more than 100 countries. “British additives not only biodegrade plastics by converting them to water and biomass, but also make them antibacterial, that is, they are plastics that reduce pollution and protect the health of the population.”