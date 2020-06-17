VIDEO: Banco Caribe presents “We believe in you, DR” campaign

Banco Caribe presented its institutional campaign “We believe in you, DR,” a tribute to Dominicanness in which the financial institution reaffirms its confidence in the future, in the development of the country and its people, promoting national pride and our best values to overcome the crisis generated by the Covid-19.

The institution’s executive president, Dennis Simó Álvarez, explained that “this campaign has happy messages and we are fully convinced that, with education, work, the promotion of our best attributes and the promotion of talents, together we will succeed.”

The executive pointed out that in “Banco Caribe we believe in Dominican talent and with this campaign, we seek to support and promote it,” and invited the public to enjoy the audiovisual, central piece of the campaign through its digital platforms and institutional social networks on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

For his part, Covi Quintana, a Dominican artist who provided the voice and music for the video, stated that “now more than ever we need to unite and trust that we can forge ahead.”

The vocalist said that, at the time of affirming that we are a country of willing people and that we only need to believe in ourselves and those around us to realize everything we can achieve.

In addition to Banco Caribe’s social networks, audiovisuals can be viewed at the following link: https://vimeo.com/crossfilm/review/426069208/7081462b4f.

About Banco Caribe

Banco Caribe has been offering multiple banking services to the financial market for 15 years and has grown based on focus and constant innovation, reinventing itself to offer new products and services, offering personalized service and a memorable experience to its clients.

In recent years, it has become stronger in the credit card area and is the leading bank in loans for the acquisition of used vehicles.